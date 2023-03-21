Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
March 27 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Culpepper & Merriweather Circus: With two shows, starting at 5 and 7:30, this event is being held at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds 1827 Highway 16 E Clinton. Online tickets are available until 10 p.m the night before or until sold out. On circus day, tickets can be purchased at the box office and will be $16 for adults and $9 for children 2-12 and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. Buy your tickets early and save! A portion of the proceeds will go to support our sponsor – the Van Buren County Fair. Our 90 minute family-friendly show features Big Cats, Tight Rope, Aerialists, Foot Juggling, Horses, Daredevils and so much more! Visit cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information on this year’s show.
March 30 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
April 1, Bluffton Cross Country & Mountain Bike Poker Run: The Clinton Area Rotary is hosting this event beginning at 8:30 a.m. for runners and 10:30 a.m. for mountain bikers. $20 entry fee per person includes free bandana, food and cold beverages. Meeting location for this event is at the Stoneroller Trail Head off of Watergate Road on The Bluffton Nature Preserve. For more information please contact clintonarearotary@gmail.com.
April 1, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
April 1, Junk in the Trunk: Every first Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in its parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
April 4 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
April 15, Giving Gamming Grub and Good Times: Sponsored by the Ozark Health Foundation. Be on the lookout for more details. For more information, call 501-745-9714.
April 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. Charlotte’s Web Live Production: Enjoy an amazing play while supporting our local students. This play will be held at the Clinton Auditorium and is being presented to us by the Clinton Theater Department. With multiple seating options you can get your ticket at the Clinton High School front office or the night of the event. For more information, please contact at johnsonl@clintonsd.org.
May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Judi King School of Dance Spring Recital: Clinton Studio will present their annual spring recital on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clinton High School Auditorium. Mandatory on Stage Rehearsal on May 25 and 26. Times TBA.
