Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
April 13 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
April 15, Giving Gamming Grub and Good Times: Sponsored by the Ozark Health Foundation. Be on the lookout for more details. For more information, call 501-745-9714.
April 20 at 6:00 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
April 27 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
April 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. Charlotte’s Web Live Production: Enjoy an amazing play while supporting our local students. This play will be held at the Clinton Auditorium and is being presented to us by the Clinton Theater Department. With multiple seating options you can get your ticket at the Clinton High School front office or the night of the event. For more information, please contact at johnsonl@clintonsd.org.
May 5 at 6:30 p.m. Fiber Fridays Fireworks, Food, & Fun Event: Join Petit Jean Fiber for this free event to be held at their main office 270 Quality Drive in Clinton. Activities will include prizes, games, hot dogs and fireworks. Come out and enjoy the afternoon and bring your own blanket or chair to enjoy the firework show.
May 6 Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for vendors. For more information or to register your booth, contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
May 6 Junk in the Trunk: Every first Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in its parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
May 6 at 1 p.m. Rubber Ducky Derby Race: Join the Rubber Ducky Derby to help support our local Library while getting a chance to win amazing prizes. There will be winners for different age groups and divisions. Rubber Ducks are $3 for a single duck entry in the race or $5 for two ducks. This event will take place at the Archey Fork Park, water levels permitting. For more information or to get your duck, drop by the Van Buren County Library.
May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Judi King School of Dance Spring Recital: Clinton Studio will present their annual spring recital on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clinton High School Auditorium. Mandatory on Stage Rehearsal on May 25 and 26. Times TBA.
