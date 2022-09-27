Public announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Upcoming events
Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Sept. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Open Mic Night: This event is open to first time and experienced artists or just come to enjoy others talents. Share your skills in performing arts from singing, instruments, comedy, poetry, spoken word, storytelling or some unique talent we haven’t heard about yet – the floor is yours. This event is located at the 333 Main Street Gallery in downtown Clinton.
Oct. 1, Downtown Boutique Winter Hours: The Downtown Boutique located on the square in Clinton will be open the first Saturday of the Month through Christmas.
Oct. 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Oct. 1, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Sons of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Oct. 6-8, Clinton Multiclass Reunion and Community Event: Everyone is welcome to join us for any of the activities:
Thu, Oct 6, Teachers, Staff, Admin and Coaches (Current and Retired) Reception: 6:30PM Location TBA.
Fri, Oct. 7, 9:30AM Tour of Clinton, Homecoming Parade & Game and Post Game DJ: Downtown Clinton for All Alumni Classes and the general public.
Sat. Oct 8, 9:30 a.m. CHS Tour, 2 p.m. Reunion Festival: Kicks Off with live bands, food trucks, crafts, and more.
Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. Beyond Retro Ribbon Cutting: Join us as we welcome Beyond Retro to the Clinton Business community. They are located at 369 Main Street across from the Clinton Water Department. Stop in and check out their store and what all they have to offer.
Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Chili King Cook-off: Join us for this outdoor chili cook-off with around 20 different kinds of chili and craft booths to complete the experience. For $5 at the gate, you can eat all the chili you can while supplies last, participate in a hot dog-eating challenge and help decide the people’s choice awards. With live bands to follow the cook-off you can carry your experience through the afternoon and evening. Contact Jason at the Clinton Chamber of Commerce to register in the Chili Competition or have a craft booth at 501-745-6500 or at cltchamber@artelco.com.
Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press and media are invited to attend.
Oct. 15 The Annual Ozark Health Golf Classic: This tournament will be held at Indian Hills Golf Course and all proceeds will be used to purchase a portable X-ray machine for Ozark Health Medical Center and Nursing and Rehab Center. This 4-person scramble is $400 a team and includes golf with cart, golf shirt, swag bag, breakfast, lunch, door prizes and on-course beverages and snacks. For information on how to become a sponsor or to register a team, please call 501-745-9714.
Oct. 20, Ribbon Cutting Pro Land Title: Join us as we welcome Pro Land Title to our community. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop in at their Cannaday location at 232 Griggs Street on the downtown square to meet their team and learn a little more about what they can offer.
Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Oct. 21 11 a.m. Beyond Retro Ribbon Cutting: Join us as we welcome Beyond Retro to the Clinton Business community. It is located at 369 Main St. across from the Clinton Water Department. Stop in and check out their store and what all they have to offer.
Oct. 29 at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. Bluffton Cross Country and Mountain Bike Poker Run: The Clinton Area Rotary is hosting this event beginning at 8:30 for runners and 10:30 for mountain bikers. $20 entry fee per person includes free bandana, food, and cold beverages. Meeting location for this event is at the Stoneroller Trail Head off of Watergate Road on The Bluffton Nature Preserve. For more information please contact clintonarearotary@gmail.com.
