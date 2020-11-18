This Week in Our Community
Literacy Council Hosts Online Gospel Fest: The Van Buren County Literacy Council is excited to announce that it is posting a Virtual Gospel Fest on Facebook for this week. This online fundraiser features local gospel groups and individuals who volunteered to record their music to support the programs of the Council’s Adult Learning Center. The Center offers free classes in reading, writing, math and computer skills for adults. Please like the Van Buren County Literacy Council on Facebook to be sure to receive the Gospel Fest posts. There will be a Donate Button, or a check can be mailed to the Literacy Council at P.O. Box 897, Clinton. Proceeds from the online Gospel Fest will be matched by a grant from Modern Woodmen of America. Please visit our website at www.vbcadultlearningcenter.org or call 501-253-1873 for more information about our classes and programs or to become a volunteer with the organization.
Nov. 17, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Nov. 18, 25 & Dec. 2, 7:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. Drive Through Flu Shot: Don’t miss your chance for this service that Boston Mountain Rural Health is offering. This event will be located at 465 Medical Center Parkway and will run all day Wednesday for three consecutive weeks. For more details you can contact Boston Mountain Rural Health at 501-745-7888.
Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
The Uncommon Communities’ Board is inviting you to participate in our County business promotion and marketing opportunity. A brochure is being prepared for Welcome centers and Visitor’s centers throughout Arkansas which will highlight business photo opportunities for those visiting or traveling through Van Buren County. This promotion is free for you. All you will need to do is provide a backdrop for visitors to take a photo at your business. Examples include the large Adirondack chairs at the entrance of Fairfield bay or the Ozarks sign outside of the Pottery shop. Approximately 1000 professional tri-fold brochures will be printed at our expense showing the location to your business and photo opportunity. A map will be provided so visitors can find the businesses and a photo of your photo backdrop will also be in the brochure. The deadline for your response to be included in the brochure will be Dec. 15. You will need to show the photo of your photo backdrop and we will come out to officially add your business sometime in January. We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to be included in the brochures. Please call Jackie Sikes, 501-253-4716.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Nov. 23, 9 – 10 a.m. Business Interruption Grant Workshop: In partnership with Chambers of Commerce, the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center is helping business owners navigate the new Business Interruption Grant. The grant is open to Arkansas small businesses in the service and hospitality industries. The application period is limited to Nov. 16-25, so the time to act is now!
CANCELLED, at presstime: Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m. Toy, Food Run, and Christmas Parade: Join the Flameriders, CMA Chapter 911 at the Downtown Clinton City Park for this fun filled day with a parade, lunch, and a visit from Santa with a gift for the little ones 12 and under. Floats and bikes are welcome to be in the parade. Please bring nonperishable food items and unwrapped new toys ($10 cap please) to be in the parade or if you are able.
Dec. 1 through 5, 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. Behold the Lamb: Don’t miss this out on this local Christmas tradition. This live nativity scene will be shown twice a night. This amazing live performance comes with complementary hot chocolate and is free to the public.
Dec. 5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Dec. 5, 4 to 9 p.m. Christmas at the Park: The City of Clinton invites you to join in a community holiday celebration at the official lighting of Archey Fork Park! Free admission for everyone, with free hot chocolate, visits with Santa, Polar Express rides for the kids, holiday music, and a special appearance by the Death Star. Costumes are welcome! Event starts at 4pm with lighting ceremony at sunset. Brought to you by the City of Clinton and A&P Commission. Please be courteous and practice social distancing. Visit https://clintonark.com for more.
Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Dec. 12, 7 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life ( Live Performance): The Clinton Area Rotary Club, Inc. presents Joe Landry’s “It’s A Wonderful Life, a radio play” on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 7p.m. in the Clinton High School Auditorium. All health department and cdc guidelines will be followed and this is approved by the Arkansas State Health Department. Advance tickets are $8; go to Facebook; and at the door tickets are $10. All children under 5 years are free. This is family friendly. Gavin Thomas Drew will be producing and directing and as we’ve seen from his past performances, we can expect greatness.
