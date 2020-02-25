Feb. 18
Early voting begins
Feb. 27
12-12:45 p.m.
Ozark Health Heart Health Luncheon at the Van Buren County Library. Guest speaker is Dr. Ben Starnes- Cardiologist. Lunch will be served, call 501-745-9306 to reserve your spot.
Feb. 29
All Day
Parkfest, at Archey Park in Clinton; event is open to all vendors (and of course visitors) the last Saturday of each month. Info 501-253-1003.
March 3
6 p.m.
Clinton Chamber of Commerce Banquet, featuring guest speaker David Bazzel. Tickets $25 includes dinner, proceeds to support scholarships. At the Clinton High School Cafeteria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
March 6
4:30-7 p.m.
Ozark Health Foundation Fish Fry at the Ozark Health Cafeteria. Menu of Fried catfish or chicken strips, hushpuppies, French fries, baked beans, cole slaw, cobbler, and drink with all proceeds going towards purchasing a DYN Ergo Chair. Adults tickets will be 10 for a ticket or 12 at the door and children 5 – 12 for 5 per ticket or 6 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Ozark Health, First Security Bank or First Service Bank. Curbside pickup available at 501-679-1556; info 501-745-9714.
March 7
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Archey Fork Car Club is conducting a food drive to benefit Dodd Family Practice, 244 Hwy. 65 N, ste. 8, Clinton. Non-perishable food items and additional items, such as toiletries, are accepted. Info Debbie Wolfe 501-253-5948 or Paul Rhoda 501-745-8377
March 9
6 p.m.
The Van Buren County Cattlemen will meet at Western Sizzlin’ in Clinton. Eat, 6 p.m., meet, 7 p.m. This month’s sponsor is Roberts Ford Tractor.
March 12
6-8 p.m.
The CALL is holding an information meeting for anyone interested in fostering, adopting, or volunteering. The meeting will be at Pee Dee Baptist Church in Clinton; refreshments will be served.
March 28
9 a.m.
The Clinton Hunger Run, a 5k walk-run to support the Van Buren County Food Bank. A fun family-friendly event encourages participation from all ages. Info and register: clintonhungerrun.com
Items of Interest
SMART Recovery meetings, for those with addiction issues, every Wednesday at Conway Counseling and Wellness Center on Shakerag Road, in Clinton.
Experience, strength & hope offered to family & friends of problem drinkers: Tuesday, 7:30p.m., 167 Joe Bowling Rd, Clinton. Nondenominational.
Shirley VFW Post 4513 holds PTSD support meetings “Brothers and Sisters in Arms” Tuesday’s 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 5 – 7 p.m. (evening meetings are not held the first Tuesday of each month.)
The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more information.
Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.
Meetings
Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
Van Buren County Quorum Court, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the County Annex.
Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m. Feb. 18, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
You should add your event to this listing: editor@vanburencountydem.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.