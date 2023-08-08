Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Bank OZK is hiring a banking relationship specialist: hiring for a banking relationship specialist position at Bank OZK in Clinton. Bank OZK – Banking Relationship Spec (Sr Relationship Banker) – Clinton AR 72031 (peopleclick.com).
Upcoming events
Attention Job Fair: Needing local business interested in setting up a table at our job fair. Location will be at the Van Buren County Library on Aug. 17 from 1-5 p.m. If you are an interested business, please contact the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at cltchamber@artelco.com or the Van Buren County Library. We would prefer if possible to have someone present for the job fair from your location but we understand that schedules do not always allow. Interested business are asked to provide in their email a copy of your logo and available positions if they are known at this time.
Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press and media are invited to attend.
Aug. 11, 18 and 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Painting in Watercolor Class: Join us for this free class as award-winning Joyce Hartman teaches this free class. Classes will be held in the Van Buren County Library Meeting Room and you are requested to bring whatever supplies you have watercolor paper 140-pound weight for your finished painting, paper to practice on, paintbrushes, watercolor paints, drawing board, water cups and photo reference for ideas. For more information, please call 501-745-6615. To register, please email hart@artelco.com or stop by the library with your name, phone number and email address.
Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. Financial Wellness Courses, Protect Yourself From Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams: Being held in the Van Buren County Library Community Room – Regions will present one of their many Next Step financial wellness courses, Protect Yourself From Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams. This event is open and FREE OF CHARGE to teens and adults. Registration is not required but appreciated for planning participant materials. Register with the Van Buren County Library or by calling Carrie Ward at Regions 501-745-4611. What you’ll learn in this Next Step financial wellness event: What are the common forms of identity theft? How can you protect yourself from identity theft? What if you suspect you are a victim of identity theft? What should you do if your wallet or purse is lost or stolen? How can you be prepared in advance for emergencies such as identity theft?
Aug. 17 from 1-5 p.m. Job Fair: Located at the Van Buren County Library, you are invited to join us to meet local business looking to hire staff or collecting resumes for their next employment opportunity. Connect with local business, explore diverse employment opportunities, grow your professional network and hear from various industry leaders. The Van Buren County Library is located at 289 Factory Road.
Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Sept. 2, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
