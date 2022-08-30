This week in the community
Aug. 30 through Sept. 4, National Championship Chuckwagon Races: See A1 for a full schedule of events.
Public announcements
Battle of the Little Red: Clinton, it is time to be all in as history repeats itself. We are gearing up for the upcoming Battle of the Little Red where Clinton and Heber Springs will face off on the field for the coveted Battle of the Little Red trophy. Prior to the game, Clinton and Heber Springs put the rivalry aside to come together to support a worthy cause, fighting childhood cancer. For the past several years, through the Battle of the Little Red, both schools have come together to raise more than $10,000 each year. $1,000 goes to the Devon’s Donors Foundation and $9,000 goes to Fight Like a Kid. This is a cause very near and dear to the hearts of the Clinton Community, this began as a way to help out one of our own, Devon Wooten. In his memory, we have chosen to keep the tradition going. We are asking for your sponsorship to help reach our goal of $5,000. With this sponsorship, your name will be featured on the official game shirts, social media, radio, game announcement. Please let me know if you have any questions. You can reach me via e-mail at hutchinss@clintonsd.org or by phone at 501-472-9959. Checks can be made payable to the Clinton Athletic Booster Club and mailed to 489 Yellowjacket Lane, Clinton, AR 72031. The deadline is Aug. 26. Thank you for your support.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Upcoming events
Sept. 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Sept. 3 Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Sept. 5-10, Van Buren County Fair: Come join the Van Buren County Fair for a week’s worth at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds as they celebrate 85 years. From creative arts and cooking competitions, Red River Cloggers, strut your mutt to the carnival running Wednesday through Saturday night and so much more in-between. To get a full list of events, please visit their website at http://www.vanburencountyfair.org. There is something for everyone at the Van Buren County Fair.
Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon: Pickin’ at the Gallery: Open Call to all musicians, 333 Main Street Art Gallery wants to host live local music Indoors at the Gallery every second Saturday of each month. This event is open to all who want to participate or listen. Visitors, beginners and seasoned musicians are all welcome to attend the sessions. There is no admission fee. Beginning musicians and listeners are always welcome. It is a wonderful opportunity for musicians of all levels to learn new tunes.
Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Learning Links Classic Golf Tournament: This event will be held at the Indian Hills Golf Resort in Fairfield Bay and benefits the Adult Learning Center of Van Buren County (Literacy Council). This four-person scramble is $300, which includes green fee, cart, breakfast and lunch. 8 a.m. is registration and breakfast with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Become a hole sponsor and receive signage on a hole by sending your donation to Adult Learning Center, PO Box 897, Clinton, AR 72031. For more info, call 501-253-1873 or visit www.vbcadultlearningcenter.org. To register for the tournament, call Indian Hills at 501-884-6018.
Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m. Public Meeting for Development of the Little Red River Watershed Management Plan: The meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the ASU-Heber Springs campus. This meeting will include a roundtable discussion where various agencies and organizations will discuss their involvement with implementation of conservation practices (including technical and/or financial assistance) and share information to promote coordination and collaboration.
Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Sons of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Chili King Cook-off: Join us for this outdoor chili cook-off with around 20 different kinds of chili and craft booths to complete the experience. For $5 at the gate, you can eat all the chili you can while supplies last, participate in a hot dog-eating challenge and help decide the people’s choice awards. With live bands to follow the cook-off you can carry your experience through the afternoon and evening. Contact Jason at the Clinton Chamber of Commerce to register in the Chili Competition or have a craft booth at 501-745-6500 or at cltchamber@artelco.com.
Oct. 15 The Annual Ozark Health Golf Classic: This tournament will be held at Indian Hills Golf Course and all proceeds will be used to purchase a portable X-ray machine for Ozark Health Medical Center and Nursing and Rehab Center. This 4-person scramble is $400 a team and includes golf with cart, golf shirt, swag bag, breakfast, lunch, door prizes and on-course beverages and snacks. For information on how to become a sponsor or to register a team, please call 501-745-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.