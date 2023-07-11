Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
Today through July 14, The Ozark Health Foundation Virtual Auction: The auction will open for bidding on July 3, and goes through July 14. Our goal this year is to raise funds to purchase a Hi Lo Table for Ozark Health Therapy Department. The equipment makes it easier for the patient to get on the exercise table and allows the therapist to use better body mechanics to prevent self-injury while providing therapy. We need your support! This is an exciting and fun way to help us, and at the same time have a chance to win cool items! If you have questions or want to donate an item for the auction, you can contact us at 501-745-9714. You can view the auction by using the links below.
Web: https://www.biddingfor good.com/ozarkhealth
Mobile: http://bforg.com/ozarkhealth
July 13 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
July 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. How to Acquire Government Contracts: Hosted by Kim Randle at the Van Buren County Library this free class looks to be very informative.
July 15 at 10 a.m. All American Pageant: This event sponsored by the Van Buren County Fair Association will be held at the VBC Fairgrounds. This event is open to all ages and the deadline to sign up is July 14. There is a $20 entry fee and patriotic wear only. Applications are available at Southern Belle Salon and you can call Dana at 501-253-3206 for more information.
July 20 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. Financial Wellness Courses, Protect Yourself From Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams: Being held in the Van Buren County Library Community Room – Regions will present one of their many Next Step financial wellness courses, Protect Yourself From Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams. This event is open and FREE OF CHARGE to teens and adults. Registration is not required but appreciated for planning participant materials. Register with the Van Buren County Library or by calling Carrie Ward at Regions 501-745-4611. What you’ll learn in this Next Step financial wellness event: What are the common forms of identity theft? How can you protect yourself from identity theft? What if you suspect you are a victim of identity theft? What should you do if your wallet or purse is lost or stolen? How can you be prepared in advance for emergencies such as identity theft?
Sept. 2, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
