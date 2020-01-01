Through Jan. 28
“Colors of the Season,” an Art Exhibit by North Central Arkansas Artist League, at Ozark Health Medical Center, S. 65, Clinton. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular business hours, both upstairs near the Cafeteria and at the lower level Outpatient Wing. Art is available for purchase at Gift Shop. Info: Joyce Hartmann 501-745-6615.
Jan. 25
6 p.m.
Fire and Ice Gala, a fundraising event for Ozark Health Medical Center. Info 501-745-9714.
Jan. 28
8:30-10:30 a.m.
LAFFS R/C airplane club meeting, Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Jan. 30
5:30 p.m.
Clinton Chamber of Commerce General Meeting, guest speaker Patricia Long, Arkansas Small Business and Technology Center. Info 501-745-6500.
Items of Interest
SMART Recovery meetings, for those with addiction issues, every Wednesday at Conway Counseling and Wellness Center on Shakerag Road, in Clinton.
Experience, strength & hope offered to family & friends of problem drinkers: Tuesday, 7:30p.m., 167 Joe Bowling Rd, Clinton. Nondenominational.
Shirley VFW Post 4513 holds PTSD support meetings “Brothers and Sisters in Arms” Tuesday’s 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 5 – 7 p.m. (evening meetings are not held the first Tuesday of each month.)
The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more information.
Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.
Meetings
Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
Van Buren County Quorum Court, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the County Annex.
Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m. Jan. 21, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
You should add your event to this listing: editor@vanburencountydem.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.