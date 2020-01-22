Through Jan. 28
“Colors of the Season,” an Art Exhibit by North Central Arkansas Artist League, at Ozark Health Medical Center, S. 65, Clinton. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular business hours, both upstairs near the Cafeteria and at the lower level Outpatient Wing. Art is available for purchase at Gift Shop. Info: Joyce Hartmann 501-745-6615.
Jan. 25
All day
Parkfest, at Clinton’s Archey Fork Park. Free set-up for local vendors, fundraisers and community organizations. Info: 501-253-1003
6 p.m.
Fire and Ice Gala, a fundraising event for Ozark Health Medical Center. Info 501-745-9714.
Jan. 30
5:30 p.m.
Clinton Chamber of Commerce General Meeting, guest speaker Patricia Long, Arkansas Small Business and Technology Center. Info 501-745-6500
Jan 31
5 p.m.
Fairfield Bay Area Resort and Community Meeting, Fireside room at the Little Red Restaurant beginning at 5:00 pm.
Feb. 11
6 p.m.
The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings. New member prospects are welcome to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit.
Items of Interest
• SMART Recovery meetings, for those with addiction issues, every Wednesday at Conway Counseling and Wellness Center on Shakerag Road, in Clinton.
• Experience, strength & hope offered to family & friends of problem drinkers: Tuesday, 7:30p.m., 167 Joe Bowling Rd, Clinton. Nondenominational.
• Shirley VFW Post 4513 holds PTSD support meetings “Brothers and Sisters in Arms” Tuesday’s 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 5 – 7 p.m. (evening meetings are not held the first Tuesday of each month.)
• The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more information.
• Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.
Meetings
• Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
• Van Buren County Quorum Court, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the County Annex.
• Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m. Jan. 21, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
You should add your event to this listing: editor@vanburencountydem.com.
