This Week in Our Community
Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Aug. 28, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Van Buren County Pageant: The 2021 Van Buren County Fair Queen & Rodeo Queen Pageant will be this Saturday with the Baby – Toddler (birth- age 4) at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Elementary pageant (5years to 13 years￼), 5:30 p.m. Junior/Miss Fair Queen pageant ( 14 years -23 years), 5:30 p.m. Mrs. & Sr. Mrs. ( 40-75), and the 7 p.m. Rodeo Queen Pageant. Come and join in the fun at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds.
Upcoming Events
Sept. 4 Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for vendors. For more information or to register your booth contact The Pottery Shop at 501-745-2060.
Sept. 4, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
Sept. 6 through 11 is Fair Week: They will be taking early Exhibits on Sept. 2, 3 & 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. Also all day Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You are allowed to bring 2020 exhibits also! More details on these events will come as we get closer to the event date. We are looking forward to a GREAT Fair this year!!
Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Sept. 18, 10 a.m. Ozark Health Foundation Cornhole Tournament: This event will be held at Archey Fork Park in Clinton. There will be no blind draws – bring your own partner. Prizes will be awarded in singles, doubles, and air mail with a $1,000 Guaranteed Double Team Payout. Registration is from 10 to 11 a.m. and first game is at 11:30. $25 registration fee per player per event. Refreshments will be provided. Preregistration prior to event day puts your name in a drawing for $50. For preregistration or more information call 501-745-9714. Proceeds will benefit Ozark Health Foundation for the purchase of medical equipment for Ozark Health. Enter prior to game day by calling 745-9714 or by using the Scoreholio app and you will be entered into a $50 drawing.
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month: For our 10th anniversary, we will have special edition t-shirts! We encourage you to register before Sept. 18 to reserve your official t-shirts, so you can wear them proudly throughout the month of October. Feel free to celebrate with us “virtually” all month long, by sharing your family photos of your own Down syndrome walks! Thank you for your support & your understanding! The well-being of our loved ones with Down syndrome is our highest concern. We look forward to the day when we can safely celebrate together again!
Sign up online at http://www.clintondownswalk.com! For questions, please contact Randi Newland at 501-514-4859.
Oct. 5, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Oct. 9, 11 a.m. Chili King Cook-off: Join us for a fun filled day in downtown Clinton with music, venders, and all the chili you can eat. Admittance fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12. To enter your own team or for more information please contact the chamber of commerce at 501-745-6500
Nov. 26, Youth Art Contest: 333 Main Street Art Gallery invites the youth of Van Buren County to enter your best painting in our 2021 youth art contest. All artwork must depict VBC Tourism as the theme subject. Entry form available at City Hall on Court Street.
