Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
July 20 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
July 23 at 5 p.m. Clinton First United Methodist Church Cornhole Tournament: Located at 167 Joe Bowling Road, The United Methodist Church is hosting a cornhole tournament on Sunday, July 23 at 5 p.m. The cost to enter the tournament is $40 per team ($20 per person). Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided. Teams can buy up to two mulligans per round for $5 each. First- and second-place winners will be invited to play in a final tournament at Mount Eagle Retreat Center (www.mounteagle.org) near Shirley on Sept. 9. To sign up for this tournament, please email cumc@arumc.org. If you plan to participate, please sign up before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21. If you have any questions, call the church office at 501-745-5181.
July 27 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Aug. 5, Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in its parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press and media are invited to attend.
Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. Financial Wellness Courses, Protect Yourself From Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams: Being held in the Van Buren County Library Community Room – Regions will present one of their many Next Step financial wellness courses, Protect Yourself From Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams. This event is open and FREE OF CHARGE to teens and adults. Registration is not required but appreciated for planning participant materials. Register with the Van Buren County Library or by calling Carrie Ward at Regions 501-745-4611. What you’ll learn in this Next Step financial wellness event: What are the common forms of identity theft? How can you protect yourself from identity theft? What if you suspect you are a victim of identity theft? What should you do if your wallet or purse is lost or stolen? How can you be prepared in advance for emergencies such as identity theft?
Sept. 2, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
