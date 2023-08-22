Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Bank OZK is hiring a banking relationship specialist: hiring for a banking relationship specialist position at Bank OZK in Clinton. Bank OZK – Banking Relationship Spec (Sr Relationship Banker) – Clinton AR 72031 (peopleclick.com).
Upcoming events
Aug.25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Painting in Watercolor Class: Join us for this free class as award-winning Joyce Hartman teaches this free class. Classes will be held in the Van Buren County Library Meeting Room and you are requested to bring whatever supplies you have watercolor paper 140-pound weight for your finished painting, paper to practice on, paintbrushes, watercolor paints, drawing board, water cups and photo reference for ideas. For more information, please call 501-745-6615. To register, please email hart@artelco.com or stop by the library with your name, phone number and email address.
Aug. 26, 10 a.m. Van Buren County Queen and Rodeo Queen Pageant: Join us for this amazing event located at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds. The day will start with the Baby Pageant at 10 a.m., Elementary Pageant at 2 p.m., Teen, Miss, Jr Miss, Mrs, and Sr Mrs at 5:30 p.m. with Roedeo Queen at noon. Registration and practice is on Aug. 25 from 6-8 p.m. For more information please call 501-253-3206.
Aug. 26 through Sept. 3, World Championship Chuckwagon Races: The races are held Friday through Sunday every Labor Day weekend at the Bar of Ranch in Clinton. Each year, an estimated 20,000 people are on hand to watch the excitement of chuckwagon racing, bronc fanning, and the Snowy River Race. In addition to the four performances, bands perform after the races and dances are held each weekend. Vendors of western collectibles, crafts, art, saddles and tack are set up throughout the week at the Western Trade show. Ozark Mountain trail rides begin on Tuesday and are included as a part of the weekend’s festivities.
Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Sept. 2, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Sept. 2 Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. About the Solar Eclipse & Proper Planning: Join us in the Van Buren County Library Meeting Room for a discussion with Dr. P. Clay Sherrod. Dr. Sherrod has over three decades in the astronomy and related fields and will speak on our upcoming solar eclipse.
Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Oct. 14 Ozark Health Golf Classic: Come spend a day on the course supporting a great cause. The Golf Classic will be held on the Indian Hills Golf Course and for more information or to register please contact 501-745-9714.
