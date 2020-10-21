This Week in Our Community
Oct. 20, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Oct. 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Chili King Cook-off: Join us for a fun filed day on the down town square and for just $5 you can have all you can eat chili while supplies last and a wide variety of booths to shop from and it’s a perfect to get a jump on your Christmas shopping. We are accepting Chili Teams and craft booths. For more information contact the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-7200 or cltchamber @artelco.com.
Oct. 24, 7 p.m. Bucking For The Blue: Join the VBC Sherriff’s Department for this fun filled night of bull riding as they raise money for their K9 unit. The Cowboy Dodge Bull will be on hand and a pumpkin crawl to complement the live action. Bucking for the Blue will be located at the Bar of Ranch at 3689 Highway 95 West Clinton and there is a $5 admission fee with children 12 and under free.
Public Announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
2020 Census: It’s quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete. It’s safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected. Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services. Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government. https://my2020census.gov/
Petit Jean Electric Cooperative Survey: Your thoughts are important to us. Petit Jean Electric Cooperative is interested in hearing your thoughts about high speed internet service. Fill out the survey at https://join.pjecc.com/
Upcoming Events
Oct. 26 – 28, Battle of the Little Red Community Impact: Join us as we support our Yellowjackets with our Community Impact Drive. It will be here next week so stocking up! They will be taking diapers and wipes for the Call and non-perishable foods for the food banks. They will begin taking donations next week! Make sure you add these items to your grocery lists! All items stay right here in the Clinton community! Help us FIGHT for each other! @ Clinton High School (Arkansas)
Oct. 31, 10 a.m. Halloween Spooktacular Pageant: This pageant is costumes only with no formal dress and all ages welcome to participate. The pageant will start at 10 a.m. with babies and youth on Halloween morning and the finish with the adult division starting at 2 p.m. All are welcome to enter and this pageant looks to be fun for the whole family. For more information please contact Corrine at 501-745-8100.
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. Scare on the Square: On Halloween night, the Clinton Fire Department will host the region’s biggest trick-or-treat event in downtown Clinton! Masks are REQUIRED, so be there with your most creative face coverings and costumes! There will be hand sanitizer stations set up. Streets on the square will be closed to traffic after 5:30pm, so come early for good parking. This year’s event will not have a hayride or haunted house. For more info, visit www.clintonark.com.
Oct. 31, 9 a.m. Ozark Health Golf Classic: Join Ozark Health for their benefit 4 person scramble and help them in giving back to the community. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Indian Hills Golf Course. For more information contact Linda at 501-745-9714 or Lisa at 501-745-9516.
Nov. 1, 2 p.m. 43 Years of Dancing at the Judi King School of Dance: We will be celebrating 43 years in Dancing at our Annual Dance Recital “Keep Yo Dis-Dance” on Sunday, Nov. 1st at 2 pm at the Clinton High School Auditorium.
Nov. 7, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m. Toy, Food Run, and Christmas Parade: Join the Flameriders, CMA Chapter 911 at the Downtown Clinton City Park for this fun filled day with a parade, lunch, and a visit from Santa with a gift for the little ones 12 and under. Floats and bikes are welcome to be in the parade. Please bring nonperishable food items and unwrapped new toys ($10 cap please) to be in the parade or if you are able.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.