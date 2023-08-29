Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Bank OZK is hiring a banking relationship specialist: hiring for a banking relationship specialist position at Bank OZK in Clinton. Bank OZK – Banking Relationship Spec (Sr Relationship Banker) – Clinton AR 72031 (peopleclick.com).
Upcoming events
Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, World Championship Chuckwagon Races: The races are held Friday through Sunday every Labor Day weekend at the Bar of Ranch in Clinton. Each year, an estimated 20,000 people are on hand to watch the excitement of chuckwagon racing, bronc fanning, and the Snowy River Race. In addition to the four performances, bands perform after the races and dances are held each weekend. Vendors of western collectibles, crafts, art, saddles and tack are set up throughout the week at the Western Trade show. Ozark Mountain trail rides begin on Tuesday and are included as a part of the weekend’s festivities.
Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1, 5-7 p.m. Clinton Senior Center Catfish Cowboy Supper: this event is being held at the Clinton Senior Center Next to Clinton Public School and all are welcome to attend for $20 all you can eat catfish with proceeds going to help our Senior Center. There is entertainment every night and the Modern Woodmen of America will match proceeds up to $2,500.
Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Aug. 31, Deadline to sponsor The Battle of the Little Red Fighting Childhood Cancer: Talk to Me, Clinton! We are gearing up for the upcoming Battle of the Little Red where Clinton and Heber Springs will face off on the field for the coveted Battle of the Little Red trophy. Prior to the game, Clinton and Heber Springs put the rivalry aside to come together to support a worthy cause, fighting childhood cancer. For the past several years through the Battle of the Little Red, both schools have come together to raise over $10,000 each year. $1,000 goes to the Devon’s Donors Foundation and $9,000 goes to Fight Like a Kid. This is a cause very near and dear to the hearts of the Clinton Community, this began as a way to help out one of our own, Devon Wooten. In his memory, we have chosen to keep the tradition going. We are asking for your sponsorship to help reach our goal of $5,000. Sponsor levels are: Platinum, $500; Gold, $250; Silver, $125; and Bronze, $50. With this sponsorship, your name will be featured on the official game shirts, social media, radio, and game announcement. Please let me know if you have any questions. You can reach us via email (Sarah Hutchins) hutchinss@ clintonsd.org or 501-472-9959 or (Jamie Williams) williamsj@clintonsd.org. Checks can be made payable to the Clinton Athletic Booster Club and mailed to 489 Yellowjacket Lane, Clinton, AR 72031. Deadline is Aug. 31. Thank you for your support.
Sept. 2, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for vendors. For more information or to register your booth contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Sept. 2 Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Bingo Night: The Clinton Rotary Club will host Bingo Night at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds this night of fun is to raise money for Community Youth Programs and Scholarships. This event is cash only and all are welcome to attend.
Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. About the Solar Eclipse & Proper Planning: Join us in the Van Buren County Library Meeting Room for a discussion with Dr. P. Clay Sherrod. Dr. Sherrod has over three decades in the astronomy and related fields and will speak on our upcoming solar eclipse.
Sept. 14 from 4-6 p.m. The Blagg Law Firm Open House: The Blagg Firm has relocated to 244 Hwy 65 North, Suite 1, Clinton. Please join them for an Open House at the new location. All are welcome to stop in.
Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Sept. 15 at noon, Ribbon Cutting Clay Maxey: Help us welcome in our New Doge, Chrysler, Jeep Dealer. All are welcome to attend the Clay Maxey Dealership is located at 2799 Highway 65 S in beautiful Clinton.
Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. Learning Links Classic Golf Tournament: Located at the Indian Hills Golf Resort, Fairfield Bay this event benefits the Adult Learning Center of Van Buren County (Literacy Council). Four-person scramble is $300, which includes green fee, cart, breakfast and lunch. 8 a.m. registration and breakfast; 9 a.m. shotgun start. Become a hole sponsor and receive signage on a hole by sending your donation to Adult Learning Center, PO Box 897, Clinton, AR 72031. For more info, call 501-253-1873 or visit the website at www.vbcadult learningcenter.org. To register for the tournament, call Indian Hills at 501-884-6018.
Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Oct. 14 Ozark Health Golf Classic: Come spend a day on the course supporting a great cause. The Golf Classic will be held on the Indian Hills Golf Course and for more information or to register please contact 501-745-9714.
Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. Chili King Cook-off: Join us on the historic downtown square in Clinton for a fun-filled day of chili, crafts, hot something eating contest and music. Wanting to visit for the day and enjoy more than 20 different kinds of chili it is $5 for all you can eat chili while supplies last and if you want to join in the fun and see if your chili has what it takes to bring home grand champion or to reserve your spot for a craft or informational booth, email the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at cltchamber@ artelco or give them a call at 501-745-6500.
