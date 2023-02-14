Public announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
March 4 and 11, Bidding for Bargains: Mark your calendar for March 4 and 11. Bidding for Bargains will be your chance to get a bargain on items like furniture, restaurant gift cards, jewelry, tools, lawn and garden equipment and a whole lot more. Starting at 9 a.m. on March 4 and 11, we will auction off over $25,000 worth of merchandise and you can bid on items and save at least 50 percent off. Check out KHPQ’s Facebook page to see pictures of the items up for auction on March 4 and 11 during Bidding for Bargains.
April 15, Giving Gamming Grub and Good Times: Sponsored by the Ozark Health Foundation. Be on the lookout for more details. For more information, call 501-745-9714.
April 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. Charlotte’s Web Live Production: Enjoy an amazing play while supporting our local students. This play will be held at the Clinton Auditorium and is being presented to us by the Clinton Theater Department. With multiple seating options you can get your ticket at the Clinton High School front office or the night of the event. For more information, please contact at johnsonl@clintonsd.org.
May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Judi King School of Dance Spring Recital: Clinton Studio will present their annual spring recital on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clinton High School Auditorium. Mandatory on Stage Rehearsal on May 25 and 26. Times TBA.
New Date TBA Bluffton Cross Country & Mountain Bike Poker Run: The Clinton Area Rotary is hosting this event beginning at 8:30 a.m. for runners and 10:30 a.m. for mountain bikers. $20 entry fee per person includes free bandana, food and cold beverages. Meeting location for this event is at the Stoneroller Trail Head off of Watergate Road on The Bluffton Nature Preserve. For more information please contact clinton arearotary@gmail.com.
Coming this spring Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in its parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Coming this spring Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for vendors. For more information or to register your booth, contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
