Public announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. Toy, Food Run & Christmas Parade: Located at the Main Street City Park with the parade beginning at noon. All children in need 12 and under will receive a toy from Santa after the parade. Food and drinks will be served at the pavilion. Please bring non-perishable food items with present drop off point at Tester Veterinary Clinic. This event is sponsored by the Flame Riders. For more information, please call 501-654-2944.
Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 at 6 and 7 p.m. Behold The Lamb: The 25th annual live nativity Behold The Lamb will be held at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds. There will be two live performances nightly at 6 and 7 featuring local children and animals. Dress for the weather, cocoa and coffee served. For more information, contact at 501-253-0288.
Dec. 3 Christmas Lighting Downtown: Join us as we light up Clinton’s Downtown and get ready for the Christmas Season. With business being open and ready to help you find that perfect gift and a number of booths throughout our beautiful city spend the day checking off things on your Christmas list and finish the day with a festival style atmosphere by joining us downtown for the lighting of the downtown and enjoy the activities to make it a perfect day to stay local and support your community.
Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. U Name it Pets Ribbon Cutting: Help us welcome U Name it Pets to our community at 794 Highway 65 B across from Pistole Pawn Shop. They will be offering a variety of pets and pet supplies locally providing a convenient location for all your pets needs.
Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Ozark Health Foundation’s 2022 Emerald Gala Fundraiser: Join us in helping celebrating 20 years of Foundation Achievements. To reserve your ticket or table, please contact the Foundation at 501-745-9714. All proceeds will be used to purchase a portable x-ray machine for Ozark Health Medical Center. Tickets are $150 and are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. This event will be held at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.
Dec. 3 Downtown Boutique Winter Hours: The Downtown Boutique located on the square in Clinton will be open the first Saturday of the Month through Christmas.
Dec. 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Dec. 3 Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Van Buren County Christmas Pageant: This year’s pageant will be held at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds. Forms for signup are available at Sew What and Family Hair. For more information contact Dana at 501-253-3206.
Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Dec. 15 at noon, Ribbon Cutting K K’s Second Time Around Antiques & Collectables: Join us as we welcome K K’s to our community. They are located at 2107 Highway 65 South across Highway 65 from the Post Office and offer a selection of gently used furniture and collectables.
Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
New Date TBA Bluffton Cross Country & Mountain Bike Poker Run: The Clinton Area Rotary is hosting this event beginning at 8:30 a.m. for runners and 10:30 a.m. for mountain bikers. $20 entry fee per person includes free bandana, food and cold beverages. Meeting location for this event is at the Stoneroller Trail Head off of Watergate Road on The Bluffton Nature Preserve. For more information please contact clintonarearotary@gmail.com.
