Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Oct. 9, 11 a.m. The Merch Perch Ribbon Cutting: Join us as we welcome new business into our community. The Merch Perch is located at 3130 Hwy 65 S Clinton behind KFC and next to Latitude Bistro. Stop in and check out their variety of used and new items or just stop in to say hello.
Oct. 9–11 & 16– 18, 3 – 8 p.m. Ozark Valley Harvest Festival: Who is ready for three weekends of Sunflower Labyrinths, Corn Mazes, Pumpkin Patches and more right next door? Starting this weekend and running through the third weekend of October. Ozark Valley Harvest Festival is located on the old Highway 16 loop off of Highway 16 in-between Clinton and Shirley and strives to host an event focused on community, safety, and healthy living! $5 entry fee gives you access to parking, entry, corn maze, sunflower patch, and more! Local crafts, artists, sponsors, and much more will be each Friday thru Sunday.
Oct. 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Chili King Cook-off: Join us for a fun filed day on the down town square and for just $5 you can have all you can eat chili while supplies last and a wide variety of booths to shop from and it’s a perfect to get a jump on your Christmas shopping. We are accepting Chili Teams and craft booths. For more information contact the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-7200 or cltchamber@artelco.com.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
2020 Census: It’s quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete. It’s safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected. Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services. Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government. https://my2020census.gov/
Petit Jean Electric Cooperative Survey: Your thoughts are important to us. Petit Jean Electric Cooperative is interested in hearing your thoughts about high speed internet service. Fill out the survey at https://join.pjecc.com/
Oct. 15, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Oct. 17, 8 a.m. Realtors Benefit Golf Tournament: Hosted by Greers Ferry Lake Area Board of Realtors this golf tournament is at Indian Hills golf course . For more information or to sign your team up contact Rory Bradley at Indian Hills Golf Course.
Oct. 20, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Oct. 31, 9 a.m. Ozark Health Golf Classic: Join Ozark Health for their benefit 4 person scramble and help them in giving back to the community. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Indian Hills Golf Course. For more information contact Linda at 501-745-9714 or Lisa at 501-745-9516.
Nov. 7, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m. Toy, Food Run, and Christmas Parade: Join the Flameriders, CMA Chapter 911 at the Downtown Clinton City Park for this fun filled day with a parade, lunch, and a visit from Santa with a gift for the little ones 12 and under. Floats and bikes are welcome to be in the parade. Please bring nonperishable food items and unwrapped new toys ($10 cap please) to be in the parade or if you are able.
