[Editor’s note: You should check with the event sponsor before leaving to attend, as many events are being cancelled, some after press time. We recommend following CDC guidelines in planning to attend public events.]
March 21
2-4 p.m.
Fundraiser for Lisa Hassell, candidate for Arkansas State House, at Little Red Restaurant in Fairfield Bay.
March 28
9 a.m.
The Clinton Hunger Run, a 5k walk-run to support the Van Buren County Food Bank. A fun family-friendly event encourages participation from all ages. Info and register: clintonhungerrun.com
All day
Parkfest, in Clinton’s Archey Fork Park, open to fundrasiers, vendors and community organizers, and you, to this community open-house monthly event. Info 501-253-1003.
All Day
Canceled: Literacy Classic Softball Tournament, to benefit Van Buren County Literacy Council’s Adult Learning Center, teams 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U. Info chad@cjbrownattorney.com or 501-253-8919.
Items of Interest
SMART Recovery meetings, for those with addiction issues, every Wednesday at Conway Counseling and Wellness Center on Shakerag Road, in Clinton.
Experience, strength & hope offered to family & friends of problem drinkers: Tuesday, 7:30p.m., 167 Joe Bowling Rd, Clinton. Nondenominational.
Shirley VFW Post 4513 holds PTSD support meetings “Brothers and Sisters in Arms” Tuesday’s 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 5 – 7 p.m. (evening meetings are not held the first Tuesday of each month.)
The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more info.
Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.
Meetings
Van Buren County Quorum Court, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the County Annex – at press time this meeting remains planned to take place.
Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m. March 17, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.