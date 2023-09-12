Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Bank OZK is hiring a banking relationship specialist: hiring for a banking relationship specialist position at Bank OZK in Clinton. Bank OZK – Banking Relationship Spec (Sr Relationship Banker) – Clinton AR 72031 (peopleclick.com).
Upcoming events
Sept. 14 from 4-6 p.m. The Blagg Law Firm Open House: The Blagg Firm has relocated to 244 Hwy 65 North, Suite 1, Clinton. Please join them for an Open House at the new location. All are welcome to stop in.
Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting American Home Pharmacy: Join us as we celebrate American Home Pharmacy moving into its new location at 454 Ingram St. in Clinton. Its new location has provided more space for the team to better serve you. We look forward to seeing you.
Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Sept. 15 at noon, Ribbon Cutting Clay Maxey: Help us welcome in our New Doge, Chrysler, Jeep Dealer. All are welcome to attend the Clay Maxey Dealership is located at 2799 Highway 65 S in beautiful Clinton.
Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. Learning Links Classic Golf Tournament: Located at the Indian Hills Golf Resort, Fairfield Bay this event benefits the Adult Learning Center of Van Buren County (Literacy Council). Four-person scramble is $300, which includes green fee, cart, breakfast and lunch. 8 a.m. registration and breakfast; 9 a.m. shotgun start. Become a hole sponsor and receive signage on a hole by sending your donation to Adult Learning Center, PO Box 897, Clinton, AR 72031. For more info, call 501-253-1873 or visit the website at www.vbcadult learningcenter.org. To register for the tournament, call Indian Hills at 501-884-6018.
Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Sept. 22 and 23, the second annual Clinton Reunion Festival: Make your plans now for Friday night and Saturday all day/and new for Saturday night. Let’s just plan to have a blast with arts and crafts, DJ music and live bands.
Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Oct. 6 and 7, Archey Fork Scenic Loop Yard Sale: Enjoy 74 miles of yard sales stretching through Botkinburg, Tilly, Crabtree, Chimes, Dennard, Alread and Clinton. The route will include highways 16, 27, 254 and 65 and some of the prettiest scenery in the country.
Oct. 7, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for vendors. For more information or to register your booth, contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Oct. 7, Junk in the Trunk: Every first Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in its parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Oct. 14 Ozark Health Golf Classic: Come spend a day on the course supporting a great cause. The Golf Classic will be held on the Indian Hills Golf Course and for more information or to register please contact 501-745-9714.
Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. Chili King Cook-off: Join us on the historic downtown square in Clinton for a fun-filled day of chili, crafts, hot something eating contest and music. Wanting to visit for the day and enjoy more than 20 different kinds of chili it is $5 for all you can eat chili while supplies last and if you want to join in the fun and see if your chili has what it takes to bring home grand champion or to reserve your spot for a craft or informational booth, email the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at cltchamber@ artelco or give them a call at 501-745-6500.
