Public announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. Ribbon Cutting Elevate Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation: Join us as we welcome Elevate Physical Therapy to the community. Take time to stop in and welcome them, learn more about their services and experience the relaxed atmosphere their new clinic provides. Elevate is located at 131 Bone Street in the North-side Shopping Center next to Goode’s Cash Saver.
Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Dec. 15 at noon, Ribbon Cutting K K’s Second Time Around Antiques & Collectables: Join us as we welcome K K’s to our community. They are located at 2107 Highway 65 South across Highway 65 from the Post Office and offer a selection of gently used furniture and collectables.
Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
New Date TBA Bluffton Cross Country & Mountain Bike Poker Run: The Clinton Area Rotary is hosting this event beginning at 8:30 a.m. for runners and 10:30 a.m. for mountain bikers. $20 entry fee per person includes free bandana, food and cold beverages. Meeting location for this event is at the Stoneroller Trail Head off of Watergate Road on The Bluffton Nature Preserve. For more information please contact clintonarearotary@gmail.com.
Coming this spring Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in its parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Coming this spring Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for vendors. For more information or to register your booth, contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.