This Week in Our Community
Rapid COVID-19 Testing: Are you sick, been exposed, traveling, needing clearance for work, school, or surgery? Whatever your reason Clinton Drug has rapid COVID testing with results in 15 minute Visit www.clintondrug.com/testing to schedule your appointment. These tests are by appointment only.
Dec. 1 through 5, 6:30 p.m. Behold the Lamb: Don’t miss this out on this local Christmas tradition. This amazing live performance comes with complementary hot chocolate and is free to the public and will be held at the Van Buren County Fair Grounds.
Dec. 2, 7:45 a.m. – 5:15 P.m. Drive Through Flu Shot: Don’t miss your chance for this service that Boston Mountain Rural Health is offering. This event will be located at 465 Medical Center Parkway and will run all day Wednesday for three consecutive weeks. For more details you can contact Boston Mountain Rural Health at 501-745-7888.
Dec. 4, 12 p.m. Ribbon Cutting Clinton Jewelry: Join us as we welcome Clinton Jewelry into our community. The offer jewelry, coins, watches, and clocks to mention some of the selection you can expect and they also offer repair service on your jewelry and watched and clocks of all ages. Clinton Jewelry is located at the old Faye’s Diamond Mine Location in the Southside Shopping Center next to Cash Saver.
Dec. 5th 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Dec. 5, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas at the Park: The City of Clinton invites you to join in a community holiday celebration at the official lighting of Archey Fork Park! Free admission for everyone, with free hot chocolate, visits with Santa, Polar Express rides for the kids, holiday music, and a special appearance by the Death Star. Costumes are welcome! Event starts at 4pm with lighting ceremony at sunset. Brought to you by the City of Clinton and A&P Commission. Please be courteous and practice social distancing. Visit https://clintonark.com for more.
Dec. 5, Christmas in Clinton: Join this all day shopping experience with live radio remotes by KHPQ, outdoor shopping at three locations, and our local stores that work hard to carry a wide variety of items for you to choose from. The day will end at Christmas in the Park with the lighting of the park, Santa, polar express and hot chocolate. Join us this Saturday and not only find great deals on your Christmas purchase but also help support our neighbors and our community by shopping local.
Public Announcements
Local Van Buren County Area Church page sponsorship and advertisement opportunity. Help support the local church page that runs every Wednesday in the Van Buren County Democrat and with online readership 24/7 you will be supporting them through the week as well. TO learn about this reasonably priced opportunity contact Kim at 931-237-7923.
Ozark Health Foundation Luminary Sale: Light a luminary in honor of or in memory of your loved one. You can purchase the luminaries for $25 or 5 luminaries for $100. Your support includes the luminary lighting ceremony, luminary tree ornament, luminary recognition board in the hospital lobby, and social media posts. The luminary lighting will take place Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ozark Health Medical Center. For more information please contact he foundation at 501-745-9714.
The Uncommon Communities’ Board: is inviting you to participate in our County business promotion and marketing opportunity. A brochure is being prepared for Welcome centers and Visitor’s centers throughout Arkansas which will highlight business photo opportunities for those visiting or traveling through Van Buren County. This promotion is free for you. All you will need to do is provide a backdrop for visitors to take a photo at your business. Examples include the large Adirondack chairs at the entrance of Fairfield bay or the Ozarks sign outside of the Pottery shop. Approximately 1000 professional tri-fold brochures will be printed at our expense showing the location to your business and photo opportunity. A map will be provided so visitors can find the businesses and a photo of your photo backdrop will also be in the brochure. The deadline for your response to be included in the brochure will be Dec. 15. You will need to show the photo of your photo backdrop and we will come out to officially add your business sometime in January. We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to be included in the brochures. Please call Jackie Sikes, 501-253-4716.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Upcoming Events
Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Dec. 12, 7 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life (Live Performance): The Clinton Area Rotary Club, Inc. presents Joe Landry’s “It’s A Wonderful Life, a radio play” on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 7p.m. in the Clinton High School Auditorium. All health department and cdc guidelines will be followed and this is approved by the Arkansas State Health Department. Advance tickets are $8; go to Facebook; and at the door tickets are $10. All children under 5 years are free. This is family friendly. Gavin Thomas Drew will be producing and directing and as we’ve seen from his past performances, we can expect greatness.
Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Dec. 20, 4:30 p.m. Ozark Health Foundation Luminary Lighting: This event will take place at the Ozark health Medical Center. You can make this event more personable and support the foundation by lighting a luminary in honor of or in memory of your loved one. You can purchase the luminaries for $25 or 5 luminaries for $100. Your support includes the luminary lighting ceremony, luminary tree ornament, luminary recognition board in the hospital lobby, and social media posts. For more information please contact he foundation at 501-745-9714.
Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
