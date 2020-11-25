This Week in Our Community
Nov. 23, 9 a.m.– 10 a.m. Business Interruption Grant Workshop: In partnership with Chambers of Commerce, the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center is helping business owners navigate the new Business Interruption Grant. The grant is open to Arkansas small businesses in the service and hospitality industries. The application period is limited to Nov. 16-25, so the time to act is now!
Nov. 25, & Dec. 2, 7:45 a.m.– 5:15 p.m. Drive Through Flu Shot: Don’t miss your chance for this service that Boston Mountain Rural Health is offering. This event will be located at 465 Medical Center Parkway and will run all day Wednesday for three consecutive weeks. For more details you can contact Boston Mountain Rural Health at 501-745-7888.
Public Announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Dec. 1 – 5, 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. Behold the Lamb: Don’t miss this out on this local Christmas tradition. This live nativity scene will be shown twice a night This amazing live performance comes with complementary hot chocolate and is free to the public.
Dec. 5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Dec. 5, 4 to 9 p.m. Christmas at the Park: The City of Clinton invites you to join in a community holiday celebration at the official lighting of Archey Fork Park! Free admission for everyone, with free hot chocolate, visits with Santa, Polar Express rides for the kids, holiday music, and a special appearance by the Death Star. Costumes are welcome! Event starts at 4pm with lighting ceremony at sunset. Brought to you by the City of Clinton and A&P Commission. Please be courteous and practice social distancing. Visit https://clintonark.com for more.
Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Dec. 12, 7 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life ( Live Performance): The Clinton Area Rotary Club, Inc. presents Joe Landry’s “It’s A Wonderful Life, a radio play” on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7p.m. in the Clinton High School Auditorium. All health department and CDC guidelines will be followed and this is approved by the Arkansas State Health Department. Advance tickets are $8; go to Facebook; and at the door tickets are $10. All children under 5 years are free. This is family friendly. Gavin Thomas Drew will be producing and directing and as we’ve seen from his past performances, we can expect greatness.
Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
