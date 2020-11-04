CLINTON — Van Buren County’s The CALL has recently begun plans to open a facility on the courthouse square in Clinton.
The CALL is a state organization supporting foster care, including foster homes and families, with county organizations throughout the state, including Van Buren County.
The plans begin with fundraising to acquire the North Central Baptist Association building at 268 Main Street. Since announcing plans to acquire the building last week, nearly $3,000 of the planned $15,000 goal has been raised, organization spokesperson Kristen Tucker said.
When opened, the Support Center will serve Van Buren County children in foster care, foster families, biological families and Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services (DHS) workers.
“The CALL foster families and volunteers of Van Buren County have been praying to have a Support Center here for a very long time,” County Coordinator James Tucker said. “It’s exciting to see things coming together to make that happen. This center is going to transform the way the Christian community in this county will be able to minister to kids and families.”
The largest room will house a “CALL Mall” where foster families will be able to “shop” free of charge for clothing, diapers, formula, hygiene items, and even beds and cribs for new placements.
“Having a support center would mean being able to say ‘yes’ to a child without hesitation,” The CALL volunteer and foster mom Hannah Williams said. “Foster parents would not have to worry about not having clothing, diapers, bedding, or whatever the child may need on hand. All of those things would be readily available for them at no cost at the support center.”
The support center plan also includes a home-like visitation room where biological parents can have comfortable and meaningful visits with their children. A kitchen will allow biological parents to prepare and enjoy simple meals with their children. A freezer will hold “freezer meals” for families who receive a foster placement or who have a busy or difficult day. A meeting space will host volunteer meetings and will provide a positive, safe and neutral gathering place for life celebrations such as birthday parties, where biological parents can be present and will not have to miss those important moments.
“We have been praying for this building for several years,” Van Buren County foster parent Tiffany Wright said. “The CALL partners with and support us. I can’t imagine this journey without them. If you have ever wanted to give and know you are making a difference, this is your opportunity.”
The CALL in Van Buren County needs $15,000 to purchase the building. It hopes to reach that goal by the end of the year.
“We believe we will get there,” Tucker said. “While $15,000 can seem like a difficult goal to reach, that is just $100 from $150 people, or $150 from 100 people. So we are looking everyday heroes to donate any amount and help us reach our goal.”
So far, The CALL has raised nearly $3,000 of its $15,000 goal.
The CALL is launching its “Everyday Superhero” initiative. Those who make a donation of any size will have their names displayed on the windows and walls of the new space until the $15,000 fundraising goal is reached. Those who donate $100 or more will have their names displayed on a permanent “Everyday Superhero” donor wall and will be mailed The CALL in Van Buren County’s exclusive Everyday Superhero t-shirt.
To donate and help bring this Support Center to the county, text “CALLHomeVBC” to 41444 or mail your donation to The CALL, PO Box 881, Clinton, AR 72031. You may also reach the The CALL by emailing VanBurenCounty@TheCALLinArkansas.org or calling 501-251-7331.
