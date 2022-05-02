A mother’s role is unique.
Generally speaking, women love babies and have a nurturing instinct. That’s God’s plan. A mother isn’t perfect but hopefully has matured from her own childhood with knowledge and skills. Becoming a mother thrusts upon her the necessity of knowing how to raise a child. Mothers learn as they go and they draw from their upbringing, their instincts and the advice of their elders. God is their best psychologist and counselor and He has provided a Textbook.
Families are God’s plan. He created male and female and instituted marriage. From this relationship come children, each a unique person whom God loves. A loving and respectful relationship between parents makes a child feel secure. If that is missing, the child is uneasy and his progress and well-being are disturbed.
A child’s first need is acceptance. If he is rejected or abused, his mental, physical and spiritual growth are hindered. Mother is his safe place or his sinking ground. If he’s injured, she applies the band-aid. If he’s afraid, she holds his hand. When there is bullying, she pulls him close and kisses away the pain. If he has questions, she looks into his eyes and answers her best.
Mother watches on the wall (Ezekiel 33:6). The child doesn’t know that an enemy is going about trying to destroy every soul in Hell. Teaching the Gospel of salvation should begin at Mama’s feet in ways and times that are best for the little one. Tilling the ground, watering by the Word and godly influence allow roots of faith to grow deeper. Timothy, son of a Jewish woman who accepted Christ, inherited faith from his mother and her mother. Their teaching gave Truth an early start in his young heart. He became a companion of Apostle Paul in spreading the Gospel and a leader in pastoral work.
In judgment for sin, God allowed the desolation of Jerusalem and children wandered the streets fainting in hunger. “They say to their mothers, Where is corn and wine? when they swooned as the wounded in the streets of the city, when their soul was poured out into their mothers’ bosom” (Lamentations 2:12). Mother was the go-to but she had nothing to give. Sin was to blame. Someone missed the mark.
To sons and daughters God says, “Honor thy father and thy mother” (Exodus 20:12). Honor her position and appreciate the sacrifices she has made for you. She gave you life at the risk of her own. Give back the love she has given you. Forgive her mistakes. Give her flowers or candy if you can afford it, but your love and respect, your companionship are the gifts she wants. Your salvation is her greatest desire.
Mother, your role is special. You are special. God chose you and gave you a tremendous calling. Your pay will be knowing you did your best in building a wonderful mother-child relationship with your “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm139:14) child and in helping him grow into a productive, believing adult.
God is your helper and He has angels all around you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.