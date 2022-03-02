Callie Jo Dunn

Callie Jo (Sitton) Dunn, 65, of Springfield, Arkansas formerly of Shirley, was called home by the lord on February 23, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Marshall, Arkansas June 4, 1956 to the late Clarence Gerald Sitton and Vivian (Williams-Sitton) Hubbard.
She is preceded in death by her parents, paternal grandparents, Ancil and Callie Sitton, maternal grandparents, Boss and Josie Williams, brothers; Edward Hubbard, Nathan Marshall, sister, Pam Franks and nephews; Nathan Franks and Terry Dunn.
Callie was a devoted, wife, mother, Nana, friend and Christian. She lived her life according to her beliefs in God. Callie was an inspiration to everyone she knew and an example to all that knew her. She loved her bible studies and going to Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her family more than anything and would do anything to make their lives just a little bit better. If you had the honor of knowing Callie you will remember her laughter and smile. She will be greatly missed by those she has left behind.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Donald J. Dunn, children; Michelle Dunn (Chad Treat) of Choctaw, Arkansas, Amanda Dunn Tice (Casey Stack) of Clinton, Arkansas, Sara N. Rose (Hugh Lane) of Mountain View, Arkansas, Matthew Tyler Dunn of Springfield, Arkanasas,10 grandchildren, Mason Speer, Elaine Tice, Mallory Tice, Billy Tice, Garrett Tice, Corey Key, Ian Johnson, Josie Dunn, Elisha Rose, C.J. Rose, great grandchildren; Ellie Payt Herman and Alaia Jo Harrison, sisters; Diane Sitton of Conway, Arkansas, Hanna (Dwayne) Wells of Casa, Arkansas, sister-in-law, Brenda Dunn and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00am at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church located at 6841 HWY 124, Springfield, AR 72157. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to the final expense of Callie’s untimely passing by going to Funeral Funding for Callie Dunn (fundafamily.com)
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
