The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education is pleased to launch the ACT NOW campaign, the next generation of the No Limits campaign. The ACT NOW campaign encourages Arkansas high school students to take advantage of opportunities to take the ACT multiple times.
Taking the ACT more than one time can result in increased scores, ultimately increasing opportunities for scholarships and admission to colleges, universities, and trade schools. Taking the ACT multiple times also provides students with opportunities to reflect on what they have learned to determine the best course to prepare for life after high school.
“Research shows that students become more comfortable with taking the ACT the more times they take the test, resulting in higher scores and more scholarship opportunities,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “A few years ago we launched the No Limits campaign, which focused on encouraging students to take full advantage of the opportunities available for taking the assessment. The ACT NOW campaign builds on that success by providing additional resources to parents, students, and educators.”
To assist schools, DESE has developed the ACT NOW toolkit available online to inform schools, communities, students, and families about the opportunities for students to take the ACT college entrance exam and resources available to support these endeavors.
The ACT NOW Toolkit provides tools that do the following:
Promote upcoming testing dates.
Assist school personnel with communicating about available resources.
Provide links to available resources designed to improve achievement on the ACT.
ACT resources and links, including test dates and registration deadlines for schools, districts, families, and students, are available on DESE’s assessment webpage.
High school staff, building leaders, and counselors are encouraged to use the ACT NOW toolkit to communicate with multiple stakeholders, including parents, students, and educators. The interactive digital resource can be shared on social media platforms, websites, and through email communication. The toolkit is fully interactive and provides specialized resources that are just a click away for the recipient.
In addition to sharing this toolkit, districts, schools, teachers, and counselors can share the following information about possible “no-cost to the student” testing opportunities.
Fees – ACT
All Arkansas high school juniors take the ACT for free one time at their school.
Juniors and seniors also may qualify for four fee waivers for other national test dates.
There are criteria to qualify for fee waivers. The ACT NOW campaign has resources that outline the qualifications for the fee waivers. DESE encourages students and families to visit with their school counselor about opportunities for fee waivers and for support to complete waiver requests.
High school counselors will receive a package from DESE containing a G.U.I.D.E For Life booklet, an ACT NOW poster, and an example of the digital toolkit that can be shared. Previous resources from the ACT No Limits campaign, such as the PowerPoint and music video, are still available and may be accessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.