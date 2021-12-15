CLINTON — An interesting evening at the Clinton Fairgrounds Dec. 7 as politicians from across the spectrum – including national office candidates – were hosted and given the opportunity to make a short speech. Speeches, held to a 5 minute limit, ran a range of topics, including some candidate speaking to their personal history, to goals once they reached office, or to a combination of topics.
The event was non-partisan.
Candidates also included local politicians, including in one case, Jackie Sikes of Fairfield Bay, an announcement of candidacy, in this case her plan to run for mayor of that city. (Sikes is a regular contributor to the Van Buren County Democrat.)
Five spoke as candidates for Van Buren County Sheriff, including incumbent Lucas Emberton, indicating what is expected to be a heated race for that position. The sheriff candidates, as did other candidates speaking, avoided any pointed commentary.
Not all candidates spoke, with local candidates generally not going past introducing themselves.
Candidate for U.S. Senate
Jack Foster, who told the crowd “We don’t have a voice in Washington” and party-versus-party politics is wrong.
Candidates for Governor
James Russell, who spoke regarding a desire to create less harsh partisan dialogue and bridging divides across party lines.
Supha Xayprasith-Mays, who spoke on her up-by-bootstraps story, including a high-level position at Walmart headquarters.
Candidate for Arkansas Attorney General
Jesse Gibson outlined his background as a successful trial lawyer and desire to increase citizen access to the court system. He also pointed out Arkansas was “dead last” in voting. “Everyone should vote,” he said.
Candidate for Arkansas Secretary of State
Josh Price, who spoke mainly to the desire to create greater access to the polls for citizens.
Candidate for Arkansas Senate District 34
Incumbent Sen. Missy Irvin spoke, outlining her work, including chair of the senate Education Committee. She also spoke to her work against human trafficking, and foster care as well as efforts to “… stop Nancy Pelosi.”
Irvin’s presentation brought the most pointed exchange of the night, as Foster asked about education grants from the state lottery, and Xayprasith-Mays about child hunger. Irvin defended her position, and work, on both.
(The Van Buren County Democrat regularly runs Irvin’s column reporting from the state capitol.)
Jared Fowlkes, after clarifying that he was pro-life and pro-second-amendment, spoke to the burden of taxation on used vehicles and how a used car tax is the state drawing tax on a vehicle sale several times over.
Candidate for Arkansas House District 65
Incumbent Rick Beck clarified that redistricting would bring him into Van Buren County. He declared himself a social and fiscal conservative. “You’re a better steward of your money,” he said.
Candidate for Arkansas Supreme Court
Hon. Chris Carnahan referred to himself as an “advocate for justice” who “doesn’t play favorites.” As to his legal philosophy, “I’m an originalist,” he said.
Candidate for Van Buren County Sheriff
Sheriff Lucas Emberton, obviously well prepared, spoke regarding department training, grant acquisition and staying within budget. The department has also recently completed its Arkansas Legislative Audit with zero errors, a 20-year first, he told the audience.
John Willowy spoke of his 22 year law enforcement carreer, including stints as Chief of Police in Fairfield Bay and Clinton. He spoke to “holding [officers] to a higher standard.”
Eric Koonce spoke to his 23 years in law enforcement, beginning at the Van Buren County Detention Center before joining the Clinton Police force. His goal is to “put that experience to work for you,” he said.
Kenny Lee spoke to his bringing “change in the sheriff’s office” backed by his multi-state business career. “Management is very very important,” he said.
Mark West stated he was in favor of open carry, and changes he would enact as sheriff included two deputies per patrol car and bringing the animal shelter under the sheriff’s department budget.
Van Buren County candidates
County Judge Dale James reviewed his accomplishments in office, including a growing budget reserve, coupled with stability in library funding, solid waste becoming a county revenue stream and “restored equity” in the roads program, including implementation of a county-operated rock crusher at the quarry.
Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac announced his plans to run for a third term.
Van Buren County Circuit Clerk Debbie Gray reminded the audience that she was a “home town girl.”
Quorum Court Justices and county office holder introduced themselves, as did Clinton City Council members Tim Barnes and Jeff Pistole.
