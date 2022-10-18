On Tuesday, Oct. 11, a debate among candidates for contested political offices in Van Buren County was hosted in the Graham-Weatherly building at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds.
After a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, a delicious dinner was served. The debate started at 6:30 p.m. with Adam Kuipers moderating the event for an interested crowd of attendees.
All the candidates present provided a wide range of ideas and goals for both county and city offices. United States Congressional 2nd District candidate, Democrat Quintessa Hathaway, also addressed the crowd.
Video of the debate will be uploaded to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Lan PuTe1Y627ZPTveMO Cw when it is ready. As of press time Monday, a timeframe of when it would be posted was not available.
