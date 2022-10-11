As a part of the Oktoberfest activities on Friday, Oct. 7, a candidate forum for all candidates running for city offices was held.
Each candidate was given an opportunity to express their goals and visions for moving Fairfield Bay forward in the coming year.
An interested crowd listened closely to the candidates’ visions for the future of Fairfield Bay. Mayoral candidate Dan Feuer was unable to attend due to a family emergency.
Participants included Bella A. Comas, Candidate Ward 3; Ruth Krotz, candidate for Ward 2; Robert Otis, incumbent Ward 2; Don Bailey, incumbent Ward 3; John P. Conry, mayoral candidate; Linda Duncan,incumbent mayor; and Jackie Sikes, mayoral candidate.
