The summer regular and crisis LiHEAP assistance program through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) start date has changed from July 19 to July 26. This is for electric assistance only.
Applicants must apply in county or residence.
Van Buren County: Marie, Van Buren County Annex Building, Suite 163 (mail: PO 473, Clinton 72031) 501-745-2437.
Faulkner County, Shelby King, Faulkner County Support Office at 501-358-8653 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700, Conway 72034.
Cleburne County, Debbie Gilmer, Community Services Coordinator, at 877-699-6924 or at 504 S. 4th St., Heber Springs, AR 72543.
White County, Ashlee Dobbs, Community Services Coordinator, at 501-279-2015 or at 1132 Benton St., Searcy, AR 72143.
CAPCA LiHEAP winter program reopening
CAPCA will reopen the winter extended CARES LiHEAP assistance program effective July 12. This is for crisis, non-electric assistance only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.