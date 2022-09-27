‘In a world where so many ‘Couldn’t care less,’ be someone who cares more.” Unknown. I read a post on social media from a dear friend where she mentioned the rude treatment she received when her vehicle broke down close to a gas station here locally. When she asked the cashier for permission to leave her car until she could get some help the clerk was very rude and uncooperative towards her. She told her that she’d have to move the car, that it couldn’t stay there not even long enough for her to get the help. Granted I can see if you allow someone to leave their car and then it takes them a week or more to move it, it might be an issue. At that point, you can just have it towed at the owner’s expense but to not even let her leave it long enough to get help, well, that’s just not nice. And you don’t have to be rude about it. I feel for my friend and I’ve had similar things happen and then I read in her comments how this has happened recently to other people too. Why? Why choose not to care? What if the shoe was on the other foot and it was you who needed the compassion, the understanding? “Being rude is easy. It does not take any effort and is a sign of weakness and insecurity. Kindness shows great self-discipline and strong self-esteem. Being kind is not always easy when dealing with rude people. Kindness is a sign of a person who has done a lot of personal work and has come to a great self-understanding and wisdom. Choose to be kind over being right, and you’ll be right every time because kindness is a sign of strength.” Unknown.
I’m proud of my friend for simply accepting the rudeness, then reaching out to someone who does care and who helped her get her vehicle to a location where the car troubles could be addressed. I’ve been in these situations myself. If it’s not bad enough to have car troubles then adding insult to injury is just so wrong. If the clerk was just having a bad day or had struggles of their own I’m sorry but that’s still not an excuse. Taking out your hurt on others doesn’t help yourself any. Seriously, try it. We all have “tough” days and we lash out at others but it only makes our tough days more challenging. It’s not easy to pull ourselves out of our grumpiness but giving kindness is the best remedy to chasing away those troubles. Try it. Your kindness challenge for the week is not to be grumpy. You have a down day, you’re moody, you don’t want to bother with anyone else then don’t but don’t be rude or unkind to anyone just because your day isn’t going well. Think positive, talk positive and you will feel positive. The bad days will be less and less once you master this.
This lesson can also be used on those people who just seem to be unhappy all of the time. They always have a complaint or a negative comment. I worked really hard on an event, trying to please everyone, and during my event, this one person came up to me and complained about something she felt I shouldn’t have allowed someone else to do. She repeated herself to me in an effort I guess to make sure that I understood her displeasure with my choice and what did that accomplish? I guess it made her feel better to let me know that she was unhappy with me but it wasn’t going to change my decision because it was already made so why say anything to me unless it was meant to be hurtful? The response from me was just to shake my head and try to explain why I made the decision I made. We obviously disagreed but there was no purpose to this. I choose to take these things with a grain of salt, do my best, and move on. Every other person I spoke to was kind and happy. I will pray for the naysayers, the complainers, and the rude people and hope that someday they will see the positives that can be found in all things if you are only willing to seek them. “Staying positive doesn’t mean you have to be happy all the time. It means that even on hard days you know that there are better ones coming.” Unknown.
