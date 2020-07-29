Ozark Opportunities, Inc. has announced that the CARES Crisis Emergency Energy Assistance Program will begin Monday, July 27, 2020. This Program’s goal is to assist low-income households cope with the high costs of energy used to heat OR cool the home. This program allows for the household to address a past due or depleted heating fuel source in preparation for the coming Winter. It also allows the household to address any past due costs of cooling this summer. This program accepts a maximum of two applications. The program will run through September 30, 2021, or until funds have been exhausted.
All applicants must provide identification and proof of income for all household members for the month prior to application. A copy of electric, propane, and/or natural gas bills is also required. Other information may be requested at the time of application. Please apply in the county in which you live.
Once the program has started, applications can be downloaded, completed and uploaded, or printed from the Ozark Opportunities, Inc. website: www.ozarkopp.org under the Community Services, Utility Assistance Section. Applications may also be obtained from take-one boxes located at our administrative building, outreach offices, via fax, mail or email.
This Crisis program requires an interview. Please call your local office to schedule an appointment.
Van Buren: Marie; 100 Success Drive, Suite 176; P.O. Box 473, Clinton AR 72031; 501-757-0155; Fax:501-745-2437
