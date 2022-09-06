Carmella Sue Cook, 62, of Jerusalem, Arkansas, passed from this world, on Aug. 25, 2022. She was born on Aug. 25, 1960, in Bell Gardens, California, to George Malcolm and Mytilty Fay (Horn) Keith.
Carmella enjoyed cooking, being outdoors, four-wheeler riding, painting rocks, feeding squirrels and birds, and sipping on coffee on the deck with her other half, Jason Cook. But nothing shined brighter than her love for her family. She loved her grandchildren and children and the life that she and Jason made together. Carmella and Jason were married on Feb. 13, 1993, in Center Valley, Arkansas.
She is survived by her husband Jason Cook; mother-in-love, Betty Cook; and four children, Jason Ryan Cook and partner Destiney Singleton, Destiny, and husband Everett Holman, Stormie Cook and Dylan Cook; 10 grandchildren; six brothers; four sisters; and countless other family and friends that meant the world to her.
Memorial Service will be at 246 Carothers Lane, Russellville, Arkansas, on Sept. 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. Friends and family are welcome.
Clinton Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
