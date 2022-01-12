Carolyn Tucker, 78, born February 23, 1943, in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Winfrey and Bernice (Fullerton) Smith went to be with her Lord on December 30, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1961
Services were Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home.
