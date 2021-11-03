Carrol Dee Bradford, 76, of Bee Branch, Arkansas went to be with our Lord and Savior, on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Conway, Arkansas. He was born on September 25, 1945 to Floyd and Ernestine Bradford in Modesto, California. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Mark Allen Bradford and infant daughter, Rebecca Deann Bradford.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Jody, children: Mike and wife Melody Bradford, Chad and wife Rachel Bradford, Matthew Bradford, Clay and wife Angie Bradford, stepchildren: Mica and husband Carrol, Gunter, Jake and wife Aleisha Reynolds, twenty-three grandchildren and step grandchildren: Beth, Trae, Zach, Zin, Wade, Logan, Boston, Willow, Ember, Owen, Bransen, Christian, Pedro, Corie, Josie, Mason, Ava, Ella, Parker, Paris, Sam, Noah, Lucas, six great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Jessie, Melody, Shiloah, Elliotte, Avery, Dakota, one Brother, Gordon Dale Bradford and wife Kathy with many other family members and a host of friends.
Carrol was a very friendly man. He loved to make friends and could talk to anyone. He had a servant’s heart and always wanted to help everyone that he could. Most of all, he loved his wife, his kids and his grandkids. He will be greatly missed by everyone that loved him so much.
Visitation was from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services were 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at South Side Baptist Church in Damascus. Intermit will follow at Hardin Cemetery in Bee Branch.
