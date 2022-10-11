Carrol Vivian Ray McCormac went home to Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 1, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Friday, June 7, 1935, in Riverton, Louisiana, to Roy and Freddie (Reitzell) Ray. Carrol was a graduate of Willits, California High School. In Willits she met and married the love of her life, Dick McCormac. They were married on May 22, 1954. They returned to Clinton, Arkansas, in 1959. They were blessed with seven children.
Carrol is survived by her children, Mike (Norma) McCormac, Cheryl (Randy) Baker, Cindy (Steve) Lewis, Brenda Coats and Richard (Gia) McCormac; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Hinton; uncle, John Reitzell; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick McCormac; son, Bruce; and daughter, Diana; and brother, Kenneth Ray.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5-7 p.m at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Service will be Friday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Clinton Church of Christ. Interment will be at Huie Cemetery.
