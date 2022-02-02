The Children’s Advocacy Alliance is recruiting volunteers to serve in their Central Arkansas Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program as volunteer advocates for children in foster care in Faulkner, Conway, Van Buren and Searcy counties.
CASA volunteers come from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers. They are specially trained community members appointed by a judge to speak up for children who are involved in judicial proceedings related to abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers are oftentimes the only connection that a foster child is able to maintain throughout their time in foster care. Volunteer advocates commit to serving and speaking up for the children in foster care until they are in a safe and permanent home. This means that even if a child is removed from their school, their friends, or their family, that they still stay connected to at least one person- their CASA.
In 2021 alone, volunteers with Central Arkansas CASA advocated for over 150 children in foster care right here in our community. “It is our goal to have a volunteer advocate for every child in foster care in our service area,” says Jasmin Joseph, CASA Advocate Supervisor. “In order for that to happen, we need about 30 more volunteers this year.”
CASA is not your typical volunteer experience. CASA volunteers should be able to commit to working on their case around 10-15 hours per month, and commit to at least 12 months. While CASA volunteers have diverse careers, cultural backgrounds and interests, they all share the desire to make a positive difference in the life of a child, and they all do just that.
“Our volunteer advocates make a significant impact in the lives of children in our community,” says Carrie Curtis, CASA Advocate Supervisor. “EVERY child deserves to have someone in their corner when times get tough.”
Applicants for the CASA program must be 21 years of age, have good oral and written communication skills, be objective, be able to interact with people of various educational and ethnic backgrounds, and be able to pass national criminal background checks and child maltreatment background checks. Most importantly, applicants must have a heart for helping children.
New advocate training begins Tuesday Feb. 8. All training sessions will be conducted virtually. Individuals interested in serving children in Faulkner, Conway, Van Buren, and Searcy Counties should contact Crystal Dendy, CASA Advocate Engagement Specialist, at cdendy@hopeand justice.org or 501-920-4797 to get started. For more information about CASA and other CAA programs and services, visit their website at www.hopeandjustice.org or follow the Children’s Advocacy Alliance Facebook page.
The Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CAA) is a partnership of the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program and the Children’s Advocacy Center. The CAA serves Faulkner, Van Buren, Perry, Searcy, and Conway counties. The Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASA) was founded in 2000, dedicated to training citizens to provide a voice to the voiceless foster children in our community. The Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) was founded in 2010, joining CASA, forming the Children’s Advocacy Alliance. The CAC provides forensic interviews, therapy, sexual abuse medical exams, and family advocacy for abused and neglected children.
