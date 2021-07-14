A couple things to set the scene here: Britain will award a Victoria Cross to those it feels have exhibited exceptional valor in combat, even civilians (although no civilian has won the award since 1879). It is a great honor to be awarded the cross, usually presented by the British monarchy at Buckingham Palace.
Attendant to this, Britain has a tradition of awarding a medal to animals which have, in service to the country, performed with exceptional bravery. Called the Dickin Medal after animal welfare activist Maria Dicken who established the medal in the course of World War II, it is considered the animals Victoria Cross.
The Dicken medal has been awarded 71 times, most recently to a service dog for its service in the Afghanistan conflict. It has been awarded to a range of animals, including pigeons (quite a few pigeons actually) used for transporting messages. It has been awarded to one cat.
This is the story of that cat. His name was Simon.
Simon was a ship’s cat on the HMS Amethyst, a sloop-of-war. Simon came to the ship as is typical in such matters: Late in World War II a sailor on board the Amethyst found Simon wandering around the docks, a stray, and brought him onboard as a, well, ship’s cat.
Ships’ cats, especially in times gone by, are fairly important things. Docks and piers with their damp recesses often become infested with vermin, rats mostly, and rats climb the ropes of docked ships (You’ll often see “rat catchers” on dock ropes attached to a ship, a plate to keep vermin from climbing the rope). Once onboard they get into ship’s stores and behave like rats. A cat can change that metric as cats are wont to do. So Simon was brought aboard.
Adding that sea fairing tradition has its share of superstitions, and cats were considered good luck by some sailors.
So Simon, as he was named, found a home on the Amethyst. World War II ended, but the Amethyst still sailed in service to its country, gaining a new commander, Lieutenant Commander Bernard Skinner just after the war. Skinner took a liking to the cat, and the cat, apparently to Skinner.
The Amethyst’s first mission with Skinner in command was to sail up the Yangtze River in Nanking to replace a ship on duty there protecting the British embassy, the HMS Consort. As the Amethyst sailed to its duty stations, a Chinese Communist shore battery fired on it. One round came through the Captain’s cabin, where Skinner was sitting. He died a short time afterward from injuries, as did 21 other sailors, with 31 wounded. Adhoc repairs were made to the ship to prevent flooding.
Simon was, apparently, in Skinner’s lap when the shells hit. The shelling became known as “The Amethyst incident,” marking a conflict between the Chinese Communists and the UK. Communists insisted the ship had no right to sail the river and a stand off took place, the ship isolated.
Simon was found on deck, crawling, injured from the blast. Ship’s medics removed shrapnel and cleaned burns. While wounded, the cat recovered well enough to continue its duties of keeping rats out of the food stores. This was especially critical as the standoff meant no resupply to the ship was taking place.
The Amethyst, after 101 days, slipped away at night, then sailed for Hong Kong under escort, then after repairs and resupply on to the UK. Once in the UK Simon was placed in quarantine, as is the case with arriving animals.
He had become very popular thanks to press accounts (heh) and the ship was receiving mailbags full of letters for him. Alas, while in quarantine Simon, already weakened from his wounds, caught a virus and died. Hundreds (some reports state “thousands”), including the crew of the Amethyst, attended his November 1949 funeral at an animal cemetery in East London where his grave site may be seen today.
As well as the Dickin Medal, Simon was awarded a Blue Cross medal, also an animal welfare medal for bravery, and a Naval General Service Medal with Yangtze 1949 clasp. The crew of the Amethyst also had earlier presented him with what they called an “Able Seacat” medal after an especially large and vicious rat was killed by Simon in the ship’s hold.
The inscription on Simon’s tombstone concludes: His Behaviour Was Of The Highest Order
