CLINTON — A social-media-distrusted threat led to Clinton Schools not holding classes Dec. 17 as a precaution.
Sheriff Lucas Emberton said no specific threat to the school was received
“[The school] never received a direct threat,” Emberton said. The one-day closure was “more of a precautionary measure,” he said.
The threat, reported by national press outlets as having taking place throughout the country via Tik Tok, a video-sharing social application, had moved on to messages both on that service and Snapchat, a photo-sharing social application.
One message shared, a picture of a text message, stated: “Attention everyone who go [SIC] to CHS y’all might take this as a joke but im [SIC] being serious. I am so tired of this school and all the teacher who don’t care and I am so tired of all the bullying Im am [SIC] so tired of everything on December 17 I will shoot up the school this is your only warning please don’t go!”
Emberton pointed out that the “CHS” in this message could be one of several schools, including Conway in nearby Faulkner County. His department had been working with Conway regarding the threats, Emberton said.
Conway’s Log Cabin Democrat reported two students had been arrested in connections with social-media threats of Dec. 17 action at that school.
Associated Press reported similar threats having been received at schools throughout the country via Tik Tok, but the threats, according to law enforcement, were not considered credible.
