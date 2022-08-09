A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning.
About 8 a.m. Saturday, local law enforcement authorities were notified of a trespasser at 295 Wilburn Road. The sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered Cody Weidemann, 31, of Bentonville at the address.
During an altercation with Weideman, both law enforcement officers were cut with a razor type instrument. The sheriff’s deputy and police officer both used gunfire to subdue Weideman. None of the three are believed to have sustained life-threatening wounds.
“We have received numerous calls and texts asking how the Officer and Deputy are, and we appreciate the support and care of our community for that,” Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in a news release. “The multiple agencies involved have done a great job, and we appreciate all the help they’ve provided.”
The local police officer was treated and released at a local hospital. The sheriff’s deputy and Weideman were transported to a Little Rock hospital. Both were reported to be in stable condition.
An investigation into the use of deadly force by the law enforcement officers will be conducted by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and submitted to the Cleburne County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the gunfire by both officers was used consistent with Arkansas laws.
