The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings, the department announced in a news release.
Around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1500 block of Hiram Road in reference to a driver whose vehicle had left the roadway and gone through the caller’s fence.
Shortly after the initial call, deputies were advised that the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and began treating the driver, and speaking to the caller. The driver, identified as Cody Reynolds, 38, of Pangburn, was transported to a Little Rock hospital by helicopter. Reynolds died from his injuries on Sept. 26.
Detectives with the CCSO are currently investigating the specific circumstances around the shooting, but no further information is being released at this time, Sheriff Chris Brown said.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 25, deputies responded to the 5200 block of Wilburn Road in reference to a report that someone had been shot.
After deputies arrived on scene, it was discovered that at least two people sustained minor gunshot injuries during the incident. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The suspect, Michael Stone, 48, of Wilburn, was arrested and booked into the Cleburne County Jail on one count of second-degree felony battery, one count of felony possession of firearms by certain persons and one count of misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery with a $50,000 bond.
