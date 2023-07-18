Over the past several years, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has taken possession of firearms related to criminal arrests and charges. Like other property, those firearms have been stored in the department’s evidence room pending the outcome of those criminal cases, Sheriff Chris Brown said.
“We always try and return property, including firearms, when we can. In instances where we know who the owner is and we are able to return that firearm or property without a request like this one, that property is returned,” he said. “In a continued effort to return firearms to their rightful owners, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is issuing this public notice.”
Individuals who have had firearms seized or being stored in evidence with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office prior to Dec. 31, 2022, are not convicted felons, and can prove ownership of said firearm(s) are requested to complete a Firearms Reclamation Request form. The form can be found:
On our mobile app under “forms.”
On our website at cleburneso.org/return.
Under the “Forms” section located on our website’s home page.
In person at the Sheriff’s Office during regular business hours.
Once the request form is submitted and received, you will be contacted about bringing proof of ownership to the Sheriff’s Office to reclaim your firearm.
Those wishing to file that request must complete the request form prior to July 31, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
