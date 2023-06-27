At approximately 11 a.m. June 20, deputies with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an incident at Damsite Park.
When deputies arrived, a family member was performing CPR on a juvenile male who appeared to have fallen off a 40-foot bluff. Survival Flight arrived on the scene to take over medical care and transport him to the hospital. Shortly after arriving to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.
“Though we cannot fathom what his family is going through, our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with them at this time,” Sheriff Chris Brown said. “At this time, we’re not releasing any new information or updates.”
