On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier by becoming the first African-American to play in the Major Leagues. This year marked the 75th Anniversary of baseball’s nexus event. Robinson was able to achieve success in the league in a short amount of time overcoming an environment of hate, bigotry, and racism. In 2004, major league baseball established “Jackie Robinson Day,” an annual tradition that celebrates and commemorates Robinson’s legacy. Robinson’s entry into the league opened up opportunities for thousands of players that would come after him.
During the ‘47 season, the Brooklyn Dodgers rookie was not the only person of color considered by then Manager Branch Rickey. The idea to break the color barrier was in the works a few years prior to Robinson’s entry into the league. In fact, he was not the only player considered for the monumental role. As early as 1936, Rickey already held the position that it was time for a change in the big leagues. One of the ideas that surfaced was the creation of a new Black League.
Rickey was a pioneer, championing the idea of desegregating the sport. Shortly after coming to Brooklyn in 1943, he began meeting with the Dodgers board of directors proposing that the club expand its roster and scouting efforts by looking for talent in the Negro League. This was a strategy put in place due to a talent drought caused by the war effort leading some of the top players to serve their country. The Dodgers were not alone in their attempts to break the color barrier. Small steps made by Washington and Philadelphia to integrate the sport were made by scouting and signing Latin American players before and during World War II.
Rickey began searching the Negro League for talent. Several accounts report that Robinson was not even the top talent in the league at the time. Some of the other top talent in Black baseball were Satchel Paige, Monte Irvin, and Josh Gibson. The Dodgers scouts reportedly thought that at the time Paige and Gibson were much too old and that Irvin was not prepared to handle the enormous stress involved with breaking the color barrier.
As a white male, it is impossible to have a parallel context to understand and fully appreciate what it must have taken for Robinson to not only suit up but go on to win rookie of the year against such hostility. What were an experiment and a success story for Rickey, was a place of struggle for Robinson. He endured racial insults, hatred, and opposition on his road to success. Years later, his story is one that celebrates integrity, strength, resilience, and inclusion.
Rickey paved the road that gave Robinson a path to change the sport forever. Baseball gave Robinson a platform that he was able to use to change the world. Seventy-Five years later the landscape and the culture of baseball changed forever by the contributions of Number 42. In 1997, his number was universally retired from all Major League Baseball Clubs rosters. Every year on April 15, Major League Players across the league symbolically wear his jersey number to celebrate the rich contributions made by Robinson. Robinson’s contributions and bravery are forever celebrated by the sport he loved so much.
Robinson’s story inspired the courage needed by his contemporary civil rights leaders and gave them the hope that change was possible. His career sent a message to young people of color that baseball was an opportunity that was open to everyone. It was not an easy path for Robinson to travel. Things that are worth fighting for are rarely easy.
No one captures what Robinson meant better than his daughter Sharon when she wrote: “Now I think it even more. He was as brave then as when he entered baseball, a feat it took me years to appreciate. It dawned on me only gradually what it had meant for him to break the baseball color line, the courage it took for him to enter uncharted, and dangerous waters. He had to feel his way along an uncleared path like a blind man, tapping for clues. That was Jackie Robinson. And that was my dad – big, heavy, out there alone on the lake, tapping his way along so the ice would be safe for us. And he couldn’t swim.” – Sharon Robinson, “Stealing Home,” 1996
Robinson was to baseball what Martin Luther King was to the Civil Rights movement. His contributions opened up opportunities for multiple cultures and minorities. More recently, baseball’s first female manager. The depths of Robinson’s contributions to the sport have left a lasting legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.