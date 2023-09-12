The Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association will conduct the annual financial meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Pleasant Grove Church in Rupert, Arkansas. Board members will be elected for the upcoming year. This is an open meeting and all are welcome.
Cemetery association sets annual meeting
- By VAN BUREN COUNTY DEMOCRAT
