The Committee of the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located off of Highway 95 in Scotland, Van Buren County, has decided to cancel the Decoration this year.
However, at your convenience, please feel welcome to visit the cemetery and to place flowers on the graves of your loved ones. If you visit the cemetery, please follow current COVID-19 guidelines.
The PGC Committee is appreciative of your interest in and support of the cemetery. Donations are tax deductible and may be sent to: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, P.O. Box 5, Scotland, AR 72141.
Pine Mountain Cemetery decoration is held on Father's Day weekend annually as a come-and-go event. Donations for upkeep and maintenance can be mailed to Wincie Stevenson 2179 Gravesville Cutoff Road Damascus, AR 72039.
