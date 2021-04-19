Hunting on national wildlife refuges is a tradition that dates back to the early 1900s. Today, more than 370 refuges are open to the public for hunting across the country. Here in the southeast, national wildlife refuges are a huge part of this tradition. We welcome sports women and men of all backgrounds and abilities to experience hunting in amazing places.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to add new species for hunting and fishing, add hunts, expand methods of take, and extend certain existing seasons on designated areas of the Bald Knob, Big Lake, Cache River, Holla Bend, and Wapanocca NWRs in accordance with Federal, State and refuge-specific regulations. We are seeking comments on these proposed changes.
The draft Hunting and Fishing Plans, draft Compatibility Determinations, and associated Environmental Assessment will be available for public review and comment beginning April 15, 2021 at:
Bald Knob NWR – https://www.fws.gov/refuge/bald_knob/
Big Lake NWR – https://www.fws.gov/refuge/big_lake/
Cache River NWR – https://www.fws.gov/refuge/cache_river/
Holla Bend NWR – https://www.fws.gov/refuge/holla_bend/
Wapanocca NWR – https://www.fws.gov/refuge/wapanocca/
Comments may be submitted to email address: keith_weaver@fws.gov or mailed to: Central Arkansas National Wildlife Refuge Complex, C/O Keith Weaver, 26320 Highway 33, Augusta, AR 72006. Only written comments will be accepted. The deadline for comments on the Proposed Action is 60 days following the publication of the rule in the Federal Register, which is anticipated to publish in mid to late April 2021. We will update the comment deadline on the above websites following the Federal Register publication. To ensure consideration of your comments in the development of a final decision on this action, please submit your comments prior to this date.
Across the country, national wildlife refuges work closely with state agencies, Tribes, and private partners to expand access to hunting and fishing where it is compatible with refuge purposes. Hunting and fishing provide opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors, create memories and pass on family traditions.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.
We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit http://www.fws/gov.
