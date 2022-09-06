The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will again have a booth right outside its building in the Towne Center where event participants can win lots of prizes.
Drawing tickets for this event can be picked up at participating businesses. In order to receive a ticket for the drawing, we ask you to purchase at least $10 at that participating business, and only one ticket per visit, please. Collect as many tickets as you want from our participating businesses. The more tickets you collect the more opportunities you have to be a winner, Chamber officials said. Service-related businesses will hand out one ticket per visit.
“We will draw one or two names every hour depending on how many prizes we are able to secure. Winners do not have to be present to win but you cannot drop off your drawing tickets to the Chamber early,” officials said. “Drawing tickets can only be dropped off on the days of the event. You will be notified by phone and or text message that you won something, and then you will be asked to stop back by our booth or the Chamber office after the event and pick out a prize.”
The Chamber booth will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8.
Pick up tickets at:
Nichols Realty Express (one ticket per person, per visit).
The Cool Pool Sports Grill.
The Little Red Restaurant.
Eagle Bank (one ticket per person, per visit).
Joey Dobbs Insurance in Clinton (one ticket per person, per visit).
Window Depot.
The Hart Center (one ticket per person, per visit).
Jacks.
Bay Nutrition.
Prizes donated by:
Nichols Realty Express.
Senior Concierge Services.
Fairfield Bay Parks & Recreation.
The Little Red Restaurant.
Women with a Purpose.
We Love VBC.
The Journey Center.
Ozark Filters.
Riss Archuleta Vacation Rentals.
Bay Nutrition.
“We could use more prizes, please. If you have a prize to donate please drop it by the Chamber office or call us at 501-884-3324,” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.