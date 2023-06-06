Archey Fest is fast approaching and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for some help with the opportunity to get some fun interaction in the community.
“We have listed the activities that we already have organizers for and some ideas of other events that could be organized,” Chamber officials said. “We would be happy if you organize any of the remainder events or if you have an event not listed we welcome you to organize such event. Our goal is to provide a family-friendly festival where we interact as a community and provide a good time for all.”
Contact the chamber at 501-745-7200 with any questions.
“We thank you for your support,” Chamber officials said.
Sidewalk Coloring Contest – Library.
Cornhole – P J Fiber and PJ Electric.
Softball – Chelsea Henderson.
Fishing Derby – Joey Dobbs State Farm (in charge of the boys) Amy Bromley and Heather Nichols with Nichols Realty (in Charge of the girls).
Dunk Tank – Clinton Fire Dept.
Need
Volleyball.
Horseshoes.
Soccer.
Kickball.
Kayak polo.
Bobbing for apples.
Laser tag.
Axe throwing.
Archery.
Basketball.
Tricycle races.
Slip-n-Slides.
“We are open to any other activities anyone wants to organize,” Chamber officials said.
